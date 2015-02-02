Robert McDuffie and Anna Deavere Smith use actions, words and music to teach history

“Letter From a Birmingham Jail” performance.

The McDuffie Center for Strings is a society of the Mercer’s Townsend School of Music that aims to teach a maximum of 26 outstanding musicians at a time. Besides being a performing arts organization that focuses on music, Robert McDuffie, a native of Macon and globally-known violinist, says the McDuffie Center for Strings was also created to serve as a force of good. The phenomenal students who have been selected to attend this program are embraced with the best of training from teachers with a global appeal. Over and above, these students don’t just learn how to perfect their craft, they are taught about the business of becoming a professional artist for hire. Furthermore, being a part of the McDuffie Center for Strings teaches the students how they can use their art to address certain causes and as a bridge to connect people from all walks of life.

During the middle of this month, there will be many festivities to celebrate the McDuffie Center for Strings moving into the historic Bell House. On February 21, Robert McDuffie will collaborate with Anna Deavere Smith to bring Dr. Marting Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” to life on stage. Our very own Robert McDuffie will be playing music, as Anna Deavere Smith will be performing spoken word from the 1963 letter along with expressions from other civil rights leaders. Smith is an experienced actress who is noted from her appearances on television series like “The West Wing” and “Nurse Jackie.” McDuffie and Smith have pulled off this meaningful and powerful presentation at the Aspen Ideas Festival and at Grace Cathedral in San Fransisco.

This occasion will be the zenith of the celebrations centered around the grand opening of the Bell House. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” played a very essential role in making the world realize the racial inequality going on in Birmingham. After organizing peaceful protests in an effort to integrate public spaces, many of the protesters were attacked by German Shepherds, sprayed with firemen water hoses or placed in jail. After one of these protests, King was jailed and wrote a letter to explain the essence of nonviolent protests. Eventually, Birmingham’s government created policies to end segregation.

The McDuffie Center for Strings plays a role in keeping the ‘dream’ alive. The institution was designed to challenge some of the best musicians to change the world as they’re striving to become complete artists. On February 21, McDuffie and Smith can be seen performing “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” at Beaulahland Bible Church on 1010 Newberg Avenue. While the doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the show doesn’t start until 7:30 p.m. Free tickets are available at the Grand Opera House on 651 Mulberry Street.