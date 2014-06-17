Recycled materials get nautical at the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym

Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, a Knight Arts grantee, is currently presenting the work of artist Carrie Mae Smith in conjunction with Recycled Artist in Residency (RAIR) for her show “Robinsonaden.” Operating at Revolution Recovery in Northeast Philadelphia, RAIR challenges artists to bridge the gaps between art making, sustainability and industry. Those who participate in the residency utilize some of the more than 250 tons of materials that flow through the facility every day to create original work from waste.

For her part, Smith imagined the refuse as a sort of desert island that, although sometimes barren and rough around the edges, presented the opportunity to survive and start anew. She rightly took the opportunity to focus on nautical themes in her show at the Sculpture Gym, constructing signal flags, floatation devices, and a full size boat, effectively turning the Frankford gallery space into a dry dock for reused objects.

Carrie Mae Smith, “The Want Knot.”

The middle of the room is completely filled by the hull of a vessel which, if not seafaring, certainly seems to be. Mostly bare wood grain with dark patches of sealant, the boat looks like something a stranded crew member would construct from the wreck of a former ship. Fresh patches of bright turquoise paint and the fact that the assembly is actually quite exact and not at all shoddy, are the only hints that this was pieced together by a working artist and not a desperate castaway. A matching pair of oars made from recycled wood hang on the nearby wall, as a boat without a power source is a rather poor vehicle.

Carrie Mae Smith, “Life Ring.”

Of course, no water worthy craft is complete without a few safety measures. An orange “Life Ring” made from foam, rubber, and synthetic rope reminds us that we can never be too safe when heading out into the ocean, or even a lake. Everyone knows that even the most experienced swimmers are no match for the ferocity of a stormy sea or even a vast expanse of calm water, so any real survivalist would surely make extra sure to pack something buoyant.

Carrie Mae Smith, “Survival.” Four of eight nautical characters.

A star chart of the Big Dipper or “URSA Major” on MRI film mounted on plywood tells the tale of navigation by the heavens, while an adjacent wall of nautical flags represents the communication between one ship and another. Without a sense of direction or a way to signal others, it hardly matters how well-built your boat is, because you’ll never get where you’re going.

By breaking aquatic transportation down into its component parts, Carrie Mae Smith mirrors the many uses of so-called ‘trash’ that finds its way into dumps worldwide. Keeping in mind that resources are finite – not unlike the situation on a remote island – we can put what we already have to its best use. Truly, we are all improvisers and survivalists at heart, and even the most mundane of objects might have a new purpose if we just change our perspective.

In celebration of the very exciting first year anniversary of the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, there will also be a party on June 28. There will be music, food, drinks, prizes and more! You can purchase reduced price tickets online ahead of the event.

Carrie Mae Smith’s “Robinsonaden” will be on display through June 29.