Rock out with Sister Sandoz and seVer at the Back Porch Lounge

Sister Sandoz live at the Back Porch Lounge poster.

If it were not for the age of navigation systems, or if you had not been to the Back Porch Lounge to a party or a show, you would pass the facility several times before realizing it’s your destination. This venue is a not an obvious fun spot. It’s adjacent to an older hotel, and many people have spent memorable moments dancing and singing the night away at this special events lounge. The fact that the decor is dated from the 1960s and ’70s adds a little nostalgic flavor to their dynamic style of programming. They book all types of bands, including funk, rock and soul.

seVer promotional flyer.

This September 26 from 9 p.m. until they close, two rock bands will share the stage. The group seVer will be the opening act and Sister Sandoz will headline the show. The band seVer is defined as a hard rock grunge band from Macon. They also fall under the genres of alternative and metal core. When they perform on a lighter note, it means they just unplug and play acoustic. The main act, Sister Sandoz, can be described as a fine-tuned group of grunge musicians who play their original jams and popular covers of radical and rock songs mainly from the 1970s through the ’90s. Sister Sandoz promises to pump out 40 or more tunes during each show.