Ronald Boo Parker spawns his fourth play at the Historic Douglass Theatre

“He’s Got Issues: It’s a Man Thing, But a Woman Needs to Know.”

At a young age, Ronald Boo Parker experienced quite a few downfalls in life. Before throwing his hands up in the air and giving up, he transformed what seemed to be a troubled life into a blessing. The trials and tribulations he went through helped him to create content for songs and eventually stage productions that the average person can relate to.

Initially, he was brainstorming for a name to start a publishing company for his songs. However, that evolved into him founding Soulgood Productions in 2008. Through this entity, he is able to showcase his talents as a director, playwright, producer, singer and songwriter. Although all of his plays have serious subject matter, he always leaves room to make fun of the situation. One of his missions is to include a hint of comedy in every one of his productions.

Parker has been consistent and serious about his work as a playwright. He has taken his performances to other theaters. However, the Historic Douglass Theatre has been home base for most of the Soulgood Productions’ stage crafts. One of his dynamics with Soulgood Productions is to turn local artists and citizens into actors and actresses. His first play, “Pray for Me,” touches on the topic of how prayer can help all kinds of people, both religious and non-religious. His second piece of work, “It Could Be Me: Everybody Goes through Something,” focuses on how we all should be empathetic and sympathetic to others as they experience hardships and setbacks in life. His third dramatization, “She’s Got Issues: What Woman Doesn’t,” illuminates good and bad characteristics of women and how they cope in order to function efficiently, regardless of the cards they’re dealt.