Roy Ward to display photograms, photographs in December exhibit at Macon Arts Alliance

“Beloved Fido Goes To Heaven” by Roy Ward.

Roy Ward first exhibited at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance in July 2012 with a solo exhibit of block prints. The show was a huge success resulting in a resurgence of interest in his work by local collectors. The December exhibit at Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) will feature another body of work by the 90-year-old Ward — photograms and photographs. Also on display will be blown glass art by Kelly Robertson.

W. Robert Nix, retired Professor of Art Emeritus at the University of Georgia, authored the introduction to “A Little Black Book of Joy and Sorrow” a self-published book by Ward which features his photograms along with several essays on the work or similar subjects.

According to Nix, “Ward’s photograms are a contemporary continuation of this evolving creative tradition. While some of the photographic process is objectively mechanical and chemical, there is much that is highly subjective and responsive to the creative spirit of the artist. Dr. Ward is a painter, printmaker and photographer and has drawn from each of these disciplines in the creation of his photograms.”

Photograms by Roy Ward will be on display at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance throughout the month of December.

Ward’s works explores a range of subject matter from whimsical to comical to deep and troubling. The artist has a sense of humor and a sense of reflection about the world in which he lives. He uses the photographic process in a way that invokes the aesthetics of his block prints, but his subject matter is more varied.

Nix continues, “The photograms of Dr. Roy Ward are metaphors for powerful human experiences and personal reflection. These images, while universal in nature, involve his response to individual personalities, feelings and experiences and are reflective of truth as he experienced it.”

An opening reception will be held at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance on December 7, 2012 from 5-8 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be on display through December 29.