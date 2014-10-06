Sabir executes pure hip hop at Back to Edenz

Sabir Live at the Back to Edenz Thursday night open mic flyer.

Today’s definition of hip hop can often be discouraging or disturbing. However, there is a reason to keep our faith in this genre, when it comes to young artists like Sabir. He is only 23 years-old, and his objective is to keep original hip hop alive. His lyrics are strong, and they hit hard. Most of all, you can understand every word that Sabir spits. His messages are empowering and uplifting. He doesn’t make room for any derogatory or negative perceptions when he projects his spoken word. As his beats and words are united, the alliance is the bomb.

While listening to his work, you hear the essence of a storyteller. He narrates his life’s dreams and experiences. Although he’s very young, you can tell he’s taken the time to listen to his elders. His music also reflects the fact that he has studied history and researched similar artists who have been true to the hip hop game. Otherwise, you wouldn’t believe such a young person would be able to produce such good melodies. It’s been an honor and a great pleasure to watch Sabir progress through the years. During the second quarter of this year, he traveled the East Coast of the United States on a tour where he performed live in eight cities in seven days.

Despite the fact that he’s not signed with an independent or major label, he follows all the fundamental procedures to become a successful artist. Sabir has created his albums and videos in-house. So when he performs live, he can sell products and provide links to his website and social media pages. Once you take the time to check him out, he has a lot of presence on the Internet. Sabir is such a fine-tuned artist for his young age. He has definitely been nurtured and guided to follow a path of righteousness. Surely, his time to shine didn’t just arrive. He’s been constantly building to reach such a climax.