Sara Felder Juggles Lesbianism, Judaism, and Marriage-ism

So, what’s so funny about gay marriage? I asked new vaudevillian Sara Felder shortly after the kick-off panel for Out in the Tropics, the Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender performing arts festival new to Miami Beach this summer. Here are her answers to that impertinent question, and a few more. Your one-woman show June Bride is a comic piece about a Jewish, lesbian wedding. What’s so funny about gay marriage? Marriage, by definition is hilarious. Weddings are funny because they’re about family. Gay is funny, because it’s about outsiders looking in.

What about Judaism? Judaism is funny because it’s about Jews, who have learned that to defuse a situation, you need to use comedy. Jews found their comic voice around one hundred years ago or so.

Why did you choose this subject? I thought this was an important story to tell.

You talk about juggling your identities, but I’m not sure whether that’s a metaphor or whether you literally juggle in the show. I’m looking at publicity photos for show, but I don’t see you juggling. {Laughs] You ask a powerful question about the nature of photography and the nature of juggling. Sometimes there’s a photographer who wants to take a picture of me juggling, but that takes a really long time.

So you do juggle in the show? There’s a lot of juggling. The juggling in the show is a metaphor for juggling traditions. I also perform contact juggling, where the balls roll along the body, representing a prayer. There’s some big knife juggling during a discussion of circumcision.