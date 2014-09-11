Sarah Tinsley Parker uses Winston Churchill’s paintings to teach young artists

Interior at Breccles by Winston Churchill.

Although Winston Churchill was not popularly known as a visual artist, he created hundreds of paintings during his lifetime. He used art as a way to relieve the large amount of pressure associated with leading and serving his constituents. At one point, he thought his career as a politician had come to an end. Painting was a therapeutic means of how he coped with his blue funk. His works include a lot of colorful landscapes. Many people don’t know about his artistic side as much as they know of him being a politician.

At the Pyramids by Winston Churchill.

On September 20, from 1 until 2:30 p.m., you can join Sarah Tinsley Parker, an artist from Macon, as she teaches the youth art classes. They will discuss the Churchill paintings that hang on the walls of the Hay House, a Knight Arts grantee, along with how Churchill became a painter. The concept for the classes are quite impressive. The students will focus on happy emotions before they create their first piece of work. Then, they will be asked to share some characteristics that make them stand out as individuals. The second part of their class will consist of the students becoming inspired one of Churchill’s visual artworks and creating a collage using tissue paper of many different hues. By the time the young people complete this class, they should have a better sense of how to communicate with others and how to express themselves in general. Drawing Room at Chartwell by Winston Churchill.

The art class is for children ages 8 to 14 years old and takes place on Saturday, September 20 at the Hay House, which is located at 934 Georgia Avenue. Donations of $15 are being accepted and will go towards programming or preservation of the Hay House. Only a limited amount of students can register, so it’s a good idea to make reservations or purchase tickets in advance.