Scholastics Art & Writing Awards highlights young artists

Ask any adult artist about their earliest influences and it is likely they’ll answer, “a teacher.” Many a creative spirit was nurtured, challenged and inspired by a special teacher in their formative years.

Being a kindergarten-through-twelfth-grade art teacher may not be as glamorous or prestigious as teaching privately or at the university level. However, one might argue, it is a most important time in the life of a fragile young artist. (You might know someone who had their enthusiasm for art squelched by a rigid instructor, or worse, when there was no art instruction offered at all.)

There are opportunities for these young artists to shine throughout the school year, but arguably the most significant showcase for this young talent is the “Scholastics Art & Writing Awards.” This national competition always begins at the regional level. In our area, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools coordinate the Mid-Carolina Art Region and this prestigious exhibition of young artists and writers from around here is happening right now.

Our region is filled with exceptional creative talent — the art teachers who are able to draw it out. The 2012 “Scholastic Art & Writing Awards” exhibit — on view at Spirit Square through March 26 — highlights this cross section of our Charlotte area talent. Literally, the work on display ranges from paper, clay and mixed media sculptures to incredible drawings, paintings and collages and lots in between. There is significant student writing and even new fashions and photos that might make you wonder if these are really teenage artists. This is an exhibition worth seeing and it is free.

The “Scholastic Art & Writing Awards” have an impressive legacy dating back to 1923 and a noteworthy roster of past winners, including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford and Joyce Carol Oates.

This is an important annual opportunity for students to be recognized for their creative talents. Each year, the national headquarters partners with more than 100 visual and literary-arts focused organizations across the country to bring The Awards to local communities. Teens in grades 7 through 12 can apply in 28 categories of art and writing for the chance to earn scholarships and have their works exhibited or even published.

At the regional level, gold keys and other awards are given, with gold key winners going to New York City for possible inclusion in the national exhibition. Submissions are juried based on work that best exemplifies originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Many people have talent, but the ability to combine this young, artistic raw material with techniques and vision to create something that is greater than the sum of its parts takes a very special teacher.

Of course, it can be argued that art in schools is important for many different reasons, including learning problem-solving skills, self-esteem building and team work. But for young artistic talent, there also needs to be opportunities to compete and shine. The “Scholastic Art & Writing Awards” continue to be the longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in the United States.