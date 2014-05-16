“School for Wives” teaches lesson about love at Coach House Theatre

When Moliere’s “School for Wives” was first performed, it was before the brother of the French king. Some 352 years later, the play still holds up, and we get to see a rousing, quirky, seriously funny production of it at Coach House Theatre.

Things could have gone awry when actor Terry Burgler became ill and couldn’t go on during opening weekend. No fear, for co-artistic director Nancy Cates called in Andrew Cruze, a familiar face and quite remarkable actor, to fill in, warning ticket holders that he may have to resort to the script to get through the performance.

He did need to. It’s not that no one noticed, it’s really that no one cared. Cruze gave such an over-the-top, funny, declaiming performance that audience members were enthralled – especially at the end when his character is undone by circumstances and those around him. Cruze uttered his last angry remark and threw down his script and stomped off. Pretty funny stuff.

So, too, is Moliere’s play about Arnolphe (Cruze), who is so intimidated by womankind that he harbors away young Agnes (Tess Burgler) to shield her from having idea about the world and intimate relations, hoping one day to marry her without fear of her cheating on him (and making him a cuckold, something that he desperately fears), of her having any uppity notions about what she wants out of life, and the sort.

Enter Horace (Joe Pine), who falls immediately in love with Agnes and Agnes him. Horace confides to Arnolphe (who is posing as Messr. Souce for some weird reason), and there starts the tension of the play. No matter how hard Arnolphe tries to keep the world – and Horace’s love – away, he cannot. In this play, love will win out.

Tess Burgler and Joe Pine in “School for Wives.” Photo courtesy of Coach House Theatre

Ironies abound in this play, all of which undercut Arnolphe. And they are all funny.

The cast members, beginning with Cruze, are quite good, working well as a tight ensemble. Tess Burgler’s Agnes is as matter-of-fact and direct about her feelings on love, as she is about the forced solitude that Arnolphe had her in; she knows what she wants and fully intends to have her way.

Joe Pine as Horace is invigoratingly caught up in his character’s head-over-heels tumble into the bountiful love he realizes for Agnes.

Benjamin Fortin and Katie Zarecki (as household servants Alain and Georgette) are a formidable comedy team. They know how to make mugging and dramatic poses the stuff of comedy.

Katie Zarecki and Benjamin Fortin in “School for Wives.” Photo courtesy of Coach House Theatre