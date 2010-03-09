Schwartz on Scholl

Food meets the arts this week as local chef, restaurateur & culinary icon Michael Schwartz is celebrating the Knight Foundation’s Dennis Scholl with a special menu addition. Scholl, the Foundation’s Miami Program Director, was recently awarded the Big Heart Humanitarian Award in the Arts by the American Heart Association at its annual Miami Heart Ball for the “extraordinary impact” he’s made on people’s lives. Schwartz offered his congratulations via a post on his blog and a special menu addition: Dennis’ Big Heart (pictured) features pan roasted deep creek ranch beef heart, local beets, herb spatzle and beet puree.

Says Schwartz: “Dennis Scholl is a Renaissance man. Among his hats including lawyer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and art collector, we like to think that he sports ‘MGFD regular’ best. But of course, as vice president of Knight Foundation overseeing Miami programs and directing all arts initiatives across the country, Dennis’ heart is as big as his passion for good food and wine.”