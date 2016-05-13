Screenwriting residency spotlights a quietly thriving arts community

Andy Froemke. Photo courtesy of IFP MN Screenwriting Residency.

Minnesota might not be the first place most people associate with moviemaking, but locals know that our film culture runs considerably deeper than “Fargo” and “Grumpy Old Men.” The Twin Cities area is home to one of the Midwest’s longest-running film festivals, multiple film education and production companies and an ever-growing base of filmmakers from all walks of life. IFP MN is one of the most visible driving forces of the Minnesota film industry, and their Knight-funded IFP MN Screenwriting Residency is arguably the most sought-after award in the local orbit.

With a top prize of $10,000, this year’s residency drew nearly 100 submissions from across the state. Screenplays were assessed by both a local and a national panel of judges, including “Juno” producer Mason Novick, The Black List Director of Community Kate Hagen and Sundance Institute Labs Director Ilyse McKinnie. In early April, the panel awarded this year’s top prize to Lindstrom, Minn. writer Andy Froemke, whose screenplay “The Lowrie Gang” chronicles the true adventures of Native-American folk hero Berry Lowrie as he and his band of outlaws take a stand against the Ku Klux Klan in post-Civil War North Carolina.

Froemke said this is his first win after finishing as a semi-finalist in several similar screenwriting competitions in the past. His immediate plans for his winnings include some film-industry travel, with trips to Los Angeles and the Austin Film Festival. The prize also includes free classes at IFP MN, a staged reading of the “Lowrie Gang” screenplay and “support in fostering connections with industry advisors and production companies.” In addition, IFP MN will provide all 10 of the competition’s finalists with guided mentoring and classes.

While his story isn’t Minnesota-based, Froemke said his surroundings have played a big role in his process. “I think living here in Minnesota has been instrumental in my development as a screenwriter. Several of my stories have directly grown out of my experiences here. I’ve also found a very supportive creative community here that’s collaborative and excited about growing the film scene.”

Eric Mueller, IFP MN’s McKnight Program Administrator, agrees that the local film community is a uniquely supportive network. Even though screenwriting itself tends to be more of a solitary pursuit, Mueller said the group strives to create a sense of togetherness, both through events like the Screenwriting Residency and through physical get-togethers with like-minded artists. “IFP MN’s media center was designed as a place where creative people can find each other – through networking events, screenings and exhibitions, fiscal sponsorship, grants, classes, an annual filmmaker conference and more.”

“Minnesota writers have long had success in the film industry,” Mueller said. “The Coen Brothers, Diablo Cody, Jeffrey Hatcher of ‘The Duchess,’ Melisa Wallack of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ Michael Starrbury of ‘The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete’ and Ken Rance of ‘New In Town,’ among others. Minnesota’s creative community helps create artists with a unique point of view.”

That notion brings up one of the great ongoing chicken-or-egg conversations of the local creative world: do arts organizations thrive in Minnesota because of the active base of artists, or do artists find their way to Minnesota because of those supportive institutions? Either way, it’s an environment that brings out the best in both sides. While the Minnesota-specific nature didn’t necessarily impact Froemke’s writing process, he said he was well aware of the stiff competition he’d be facing. “This state has always supported screenwriters with places like the Loft, the Screenwriter’s Workshop, and IFP, so there’s a lot of depth here, in terms of screenwriting talent. You have to bring your ‘A’ game.”