Second Praise Fest takes place at Washington Park

Cherry Blossom’s Praise Fest in Washington Park flyer.

A little while ago, the first Praise Fest took place at the 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee. It was the beginning of a successful partnership with the Cherry Blossom Festival, a Knight Arts grantee, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The foundation recognized there were not many, if any, gospel artists applying for grants in Macon’s community. Therefore, they searched for organizations that were already catering to the gospel community. In the past, the Cherry Blossom Festival had incorporated an outdoor gospel show into the programming of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in the Third Street park. So, that made them a perfect candidate to partner with. During the Cherry Blossom Festival’s gospel shows, local church choirs would be showcased.

The partnership with the Knight Foundation has changed the momentum of these gospel events by granting funds that allow the Cherry Blossom committee to book national gospel artists, along with the local church choirs they’ve been highlighting in the past.