Second State Press printmaking collective

In Gallery 102 of the Crane Arts building in Fishtown, Second State Press is currently displaying prints by 16 of its members. Located in the basement of the building, Second State is a communal printmaking studio that offers members an affordable and supportive network of like minds and equipment to practice their craft.

The members currently showing in the gallery are all part of the Fob Holder Program, which allows unlimited access to the printmaking facilities for individuals who volunteer to help manage and look after the shop. The “Fob holders” hail from all over the country but currently reside in Philadelphia, where they represent a dynamic community of artists at different stages of their careers. Grassroots, member-run organization is the emphasis of Second State Press and the creative energy this approach fosters is its priority.

Jake Yeager has a knack for making monsters that lie somewhere between creepy and goofy in their appearance. They are cartoony creatures reminiscent of some darker version of Maurice Sendak illustrations with crooked teeth and gnarly grins. There are mystical and occult symbols, like mandalas, goat heads and the all-seeing eye of one-dollar bill fame tied into his images as well, making for a curious depth of content beyond the beasts themselves. The style of Yeager’s prints is almost tattoo-like, and they certainly wouldn’t be out of place on a colorful sleeve.

Primates hatching from eggs are the juxtaposition of choice for Josh Danin. In one image, a baby gorilla pokes its head out of a cracked white egg, in another the appendage is a fully grown human hand. The representations are fairly realistic and well-proportioned, aside from the exaggerated size of the eggs (or the miniature scale of their contents). A strong sense of texture is also a major element of Danin’s prints, apparent in the wrinkles of the hands or the cracks of the eggshells.

Lauren Abshire has a series of photo prints of what appear to be surveying flags. The flags stand alone or grouped together in different configurations, their bright colors standing out sharply against a layer of white snow and dim shadows. Like the flag series, Abshire’s other piece is playful and bright. It seems almost like a map, with a round island-like form and an x marking the spot — perhaps using the very same flags?

There are also winding patterns in the abstract biological masses of Emilia Edwards and a surreal object-like quality to the little boxed prints and cutouts by Daryl Bergman.

Second State Press collectively accosts a very large space with its handcrafted prints and offers a good pick of styles and approaches. What is definitely clear is that this is a group with some quality printmakers serious about their products.