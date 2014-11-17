Second Street reopens with a block party

Turnip Fest and Mid-East Peace Productions present Second Street: Reopen the Block Party.

One phase of the Second Street Corridor project has come to an end. For approximately three months, several businesses have experienced a change with their normal routines. Although they are mindful that the results of such improvement will enhance our city, some of the businesses had to go out on a limb to keep their regular customers coming and their numbers up.

While some people would love to be blocked from the Internal Revenue Service, others would have to park up to half a mile away and prepare to get dusty from the construction before arriving at the Roasted Cafe & Lounge. These particular business owners were determined to make sure their customers knew they were still open, regardless of the construction. They had signs created and placed them in eye-catching spots. Of course, some of their signs were on each end of the construction area. However, I can vividly remember the huge one at the corner of Little Richard Penniman Boulevard and First Street.

Fortunately, this part of the Second Street Corridor project will be finished near the end of this month. So, on November 28 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Mid-East Peace Productions and the Turnip Fest present Second Street: Reopen the Block Party. Along with the organizers and promoters, Macon-Bibb County, Chris R. Sheridan & Company, The Crazy Bull, Ginger Stir-fry & Grill, Roasted Cafe & Lounge and ALE Productions have all joined forces to celebrate the reopening of Second Street. The band lineup consists of Funk You, Jubee & The Morning After, and Floco & Friends accompanied by DJ Rhett Squirrelly and The Captain.