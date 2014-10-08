Second Sunday concerts ‘slip away’ with Clarence Carter

Second Sunday concert finale featuring Clarence Carter poster.

One of the best outdoor happenings in Macon is the Second Sunday concert series. From April to October, the College Hill Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, books a variety of artists to perform live in the corridor at the beautiful Washington Park on Magnolia Street. Even if the forecast calls for rain, the show still goes on. In such a case, the function is usually moved to the Cox Capitol Theatre. With the planning of these productions, the College Hill Alliance does a phenomenal job of displaying the power of partnerships. The committee teams up with other local entities and organizations to present a variety of bands.

Just this season alone, our community has had the privilege to enjoy such acts as Dalmation, Jaimoe’s Jazz Band, Antonio Rodriguez, Same As It Ever Was, Seven Handle Circus, The AJ Ghent Band, The Grapevine and many more. So, it’s no surprise that the last show of the season will end with a bang. The Grammy Award-winning artist, Clarence Carter, will definitely work the crowd, as they picnic in the green space. He is known worldwide for popular hits like “I’d Rather Go Blind,” “Patches,” “Slip Away” and “Strokin’,” just to name a few. His music attracts a very diverse audience. Although the subject matter is catered to an adult crowd, the youngsters will likely not begin to imagine the context of his lyrics until they’re much older.