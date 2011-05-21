See the light

Paul Myoda’s “Glittering Machines” has been extended at the Dorsch Gallery. Fantastic idea. These light works, in both the front space and the darkened room behind, are activated by sensors. They move, jump, make noise and cast different shadows, depending on where you stand in proximity to them.

There’s a sense of science and technology behind these truly beautiful pieces, but it becomes subsumed by the experience of it all. Walk up and see snowflakes prancing over the walls — or possibly rain splatters or organic matter. Some of the works move like machines — a small jagged wheel rotates, whirling and wheeling, while the light dances across the wall. Other pieces look and loom like true chandeliers, reflecting and dispersing their light, glittering over respective walls.

But it’s not all light and bright, there is something a little disturbing here as well, a little disorienting. The artist Myoda had a studio in the World Trade Center in 2001, where he realized that trauma and disconnectedness played a part in what we see and feel. This is one of those exhibits where you have to see and inhabit it to believe it.

As an extra bonus, in the back room is a series of paintings from Brian Gefen. These paintings, best known as “The Dee Dee and Jack Wedding,” tell a story. As Gefen tells it, “Each painting in my narrative series is a theatrical moment in the saga of the warring clans of Development of Power and Untitled Creatures. This exhibit illustrates a romantic incident in the lives of two main characters: Tatiana Dee Dee and Helmet Jack.” They are cartoon-like, with contemporary references that are unmistakable.

Moving between the two shows — in theme, color and atmosphere — makes you shift into another gear in seconds. I’m not sure it works that well, but both shows are worth the visit, whichever gear you chose.