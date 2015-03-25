“Self & Others: The Photographic Portrait” a dramatic exhibition at Summit Artspace

When artist Don Parsisson came up with the idea for a photograph exhibit called “Self & Others: The Photographic Portrait,” he had a great idea going. He got together with gallery coordinator and handler Rob Lehr of Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee, after which more photographers were added to the initial group organized for the event.

The result is a dramatic display of 12 photographic portraitists who display an amazing variety of how to handle the topic. Jennifer Anne Court and Susie Lilley both go for emotional states of the subject, with the actual person in the background of the picture. Over the figure in the background, there are colors, perspectives and distortions that get at things like “A New Emotion” for Lilley and “Infinite Thoughts of Knowing Your True Intention (Re-revised)” for Court.

Cheryl A. Townsend has a beautifully conceived self-portrait done as a black-and-white digital print that exudes character, while she took as “others” from the title of the show the notion of photographing dolls. It’s not only a clever concept; it works as a medium to draw out character qualities from an inanimate object. “Haughty Red,” “Foxy Lady” and “Plastic Earring” – even the titles of her pieces give the viewer an idea of what to expect.

Michelle Marie Murphy blows away the whole idea of a photograph with her “Smile Sucker, For You & Me.” Taken from a video Murphy has of someone luxuriating with an all-day sucker, Murphy turns it into a viewer-operated kinetic sculpture. Set up as fractured time-delayed images on a wheel-like contrivance, the viewer can spin the wheel and get the idea of an image of the person eating the lollipop. Gallery handler Rob Lehr noted during the opening reception that Murphy created the contraption on which to display the work just for this event. Pretty cool.

Other artists, as well, get at the purpose of the exhibit – to examine the idea of contemporary portraiture that takes the image beyond a realistic pose to the revelation of aspects of character or condition of the subject. As Rob Lehr commented, such an approach calls for the viewer to work that much harder at understanding or grappling with the image.

Organizer Don Parsisson, for example, has a work called “Chelsea” in which the artist shows the half-hidden young woman of the title. In his hands, the viewer is left to wonder if she is shy or mysterious, or perhaps some other half-hidden quality.

Don Parsisson, “Chelsea.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

The half-hidden theme appears in a wonderful grayscale image by Bradley Hart called “Mirrored.” It depicts the subject in what seems to be a basement or warehouse area with the character in the back. Mostly out of a doorway, the man holds a mirror in his hands, through which we can see his face. It’s a great concept and is highly evocative.

Bradley Hart, “Mirrored.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

McKenzie Beynon’s “Eliza” is a highly vivid, clear image of a young woman. Essentially an intense portrait of a very pretty young woman, dressed in white blouse and black skirt, the image takes on an unsettling quality with the addition of what seem to be deliberately added red flowers. The flowers stand out, making the viewer pause and contemplate the work as Beynon has completed it. The work is startling and provocative.

McKenzie Beynon, “Eliza.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

Provocative would also describe Peter Larson’s “Falling 001.” In a very large digital image, we see a naked young man seemingly suspended or adrift in a field of vivid blue. At the opening reception, the work generated a lot of conversation and comment.

Larson was in attendance but had to leave for another opening before I arrived. Undaunted, I telephoned him, and he generously discussed this work and others that can be found on his website.

Peter Larson, “Falling 001.” Photo courtesy of Summit Artspace

Larson said in the interview that he worked on what he calls his “Falling Project” for a couple of weeks last summer. When days got too short, he had to stop because of lighting problems, but he will pick the project up again.

When I told him that I had the feeling that the character in the image was adrift in lustrous blue water, he commented that other people had said the same. Still others said that the character seemed to be falling from a cliff into water. One woman, to take the abstract notion further, likened it to one of the victims falling from the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Larson commented that he doesn’t “want to give away an impression,” but would rather leave the response to the viewer. In fact, though, the “Falling Project” series images are all done with the models jumping on a trampoline on the roof of a building. The sky background is the actual color of the day (Larson likes to work at twilight or sunset when color is vivid). The models, as Rob Lehr said and Larson corroborated, are “90 percent friends,” with the rest by reference or “a friend of a friend.”

When viewers are finished taking in all the invited photographers, they can go into the adjacent gallery and see all the “selfies” contributed by members of the community. Lehr commented that they have invited people to send in images so that the community gets more involved in the art shows mounted by Summit Artspace. The idea has generated some cool stuff – and is well worth the viewer taking the time to look at them. They are fun, interesting, with some showing some good artistic craft. And, if you’re lucky, you’ll even know someone.

I spotted Kyle Jozsa, co-founder of the acting group Wandering Aesthetics, on the wall. When I contacted him, he said that he was led to the project via Twitter. He followed hashtags given by a friend and ended up gathering information about what he calls “this great new exhibit” at Summit Artspace.

After he was invited via Facebook to the opening event, he decided to send in a photo since his image was going to appear on the wall. He wanted, he commented, to be “an individual in a sea of faces.” It worked out as he imagined, for there are loads of local snapshots posted on the walls, with additional ones coming in all the time. People can submit their photos, among other places, through email at [email protected]

“Self & Others” is a great exhibit, filled with established, veteran and new, young talent. It’s one to be seen.