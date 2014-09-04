September Gallery Crawl in Southend

Tree Party.

A new month means one thing in Charlotte’s Southend: new exhibitions on view for the First Friday Gallery Crawl. Art galleries along Camden Road, Park Avenue and South Boulevard are open late tomorrow, September 5th, for a new round of art shows and other special programs. Plus crawlers can enjoy fabulous cuisine at the corner of Camden and Park Avenue from a variety of kitchens on wheels at Food Truck Friday.

With over 18 different galleries and shops open from 6-9 p.m., the Southend Gallery Crawl is a casual way to explore this unique community in Uptown Charlotte and learn about the local art and food scene. The event has really increased in popularity over the past year, so be sure to come early, as parking fills up fast. Try parking at Atherton Mill on South Boulevard or take the light rail to the Bland Station.

Carlleena Person Mural at Charlotte Art League.

Be sure to check out these events on Friday:

Ciel Gallery’s “Tree Party” – partnering with TreesCharlotte, a local organization committed to preserving the tree canopy, this exhibition brings the subject of trees to the forefront. 100 percent of the proceeds from a giving tree will benefit TreesCharlotte. The tree features works from artist nationwide who donated 6×6 inch artworks to be sold for $25. “Tree Party” runs through September 27th.

Charlotte Art League’s “Childhood Memories” – artwork will feature artist’s reflections of the past.

Lark and Key’s “of days gone by” – exhibition featuring new works from Kendra Baird, Janet Eskridge, Elizabeth Foster and Duy Huynh that evoke a sense of nostalgia and wonder.

Elder Gallery’s “Uncrating the Big Plansky!” – two years plus a court battle couldn’t suppress this show.

Hidell Brooks Gallery’s “new paintings” – the work of David Kroll will be on view. “I paint personal refuges and interior landscapes – places to visit for solace and sanctuary,” writes Kroll.