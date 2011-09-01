September means Bearden, blues and so much more

Today is the first day of September. The slight cool nip in the air is a foreshadowing of fall right around the corner. Most kids are back in school. It’s Labor Day weekend, three days off and the last hurrah of the summer for many. It also means some long awaited art happenings are finally here and just a great time to get out again.

Romare Bearden’s 100th birthday is tomorrow, and it kicks off a number of celebrations in the Charlotte community. However, tonight there will be a smaller party as a new gallery, the Plaza Muse, opens. Located at 1200 Central Ave. (at Hawthorne Lane), it is presenting contemporary and traditional art and crafts, as well as a meeting place for artists. Tonight’s free grand opening will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 is only the beginning of our public rejoicing over Mecklenburg County native artist Bearden, and this auspicious day will be filled with special events.

From 9 to 10:30 a.m. is the free breaking ground ceremony of the long-awaited Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, at the corner of South Church and Third Streets.

The Mint Museum Uptown, a Knight Arts grantee, will resume its “First Friday” series coinciding with the exhibition opening for “Romare Bearden: Southern Recollections.” This event, located at 500 S. Tryon St., is free to Mint members and only $10 for everyone else.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture, a Knight Arts grantee, will also have its exhibition opening from 6 to 9 p.m. for “Paper Trail: Romare Bearden Works on Paper,” which features his rarely seen watercolors and prints. (There is an RSVP for this event, but Mint Museum members will also receive free admission, while non-members pay $5.)

There are too many Bearden events and shows taking place, especially throughout the fall season, to share them all. But, you can check out the Charlotte Culture Guide to find out more. (The guide is sponsored by the Arts & Science Council, another Knight Arts grantee.)

Do not forget this month to stop by and experience the free Niki de Saint Phalle sculptures, sponsored by the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art (a Knight Arts grantee). They will only be around through Oct. 3. These are located on The Green, directly across from the Bechtler location at 420 S. Tryon St.

Next weekend is one of those times when it will be difficult to choose which events to attend. You might try to enjoy them all. The NC Music Factory will be the new location for the 9th Annual Time Warner Cable BBQ & Blues event. The festival will have a variety of barbecue and Blues throughout the two days of Sept. 9 and 10. Check the website for more details.