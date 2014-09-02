September Sidney Salon: Historic Macon invites author Laurel-Ann Dooley

Each month, Historic Macon presents an author to speak on his or her literary work. The writer engages the audience by discussing, reading and signing their books. The salon series are named in honor of the late and legendary Sidney Lanier. Although he’s widely known as a a poet, Lanier was a writer, musician and so much more during his 39 years of existence. Sidney’s Salons fall under the umbrella of the Lanier Center for the Literary Arts, which is designed to provide events and seminars focused on the subject of writing. Emerging and well-known authors are booked for the Sidney Salons. Funding from a Capitol City Bank grant helps to make this event worthwhile.

On September 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sidney Lanier Cottage on 935 High Street, author Laurel-Ann Dooley will initiate a detailed discussion on her book, “Wicked Atlanta: The Sordid Side of Peach City History” at the September Sidney Salon. Dooley’s piece of literature digs deep into every aspect of crime that could have possibly happened in the Atlanta since the city was chartered. The title of her book is enough to start a conversation. Although, when different stories from the content are revealed, there will be a lot more to talk about. This book is filled with drama and exposes a lot of gangsters from or by way of Atlanta. Laurel-Ann Dooley is not the first author to write about the corrupt history of a city. This wicked series is a popular trend among authors of many other cities. Laurel-Ann Dooley’s “Wicked Atlanta: The Sordid Side of Peach City History.”