Shearwater pottery presentation at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

By Barbara Johnson Ross, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Shearwater Pottery from the Hogan Collection

In conjunction with the exhibition Shearwater: The Christopher and Kristen Hogan Collection at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, Dr. Hogan gave a presentation and slide show about the history of Shearwater Pottery. The event on September 27, 2013 was attended by over 75 pottery enthusiasts. Christopher Hogan, MD and his wife Kristen share a passion for collecting Shearwater Pottery. Their interest stems from a fascination with how Peter Anderson (1901–1984) was joined by his younger brothers, Walter Inglis (1903–1965) and James (“Mac”) McConnell (1907–1998), in forming a family enterprise in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Shearwater Pottery is still in operation, continuing the family legacy by embracing Shearwater’s traditional forms as well as creating a new body of work. The Hogans began seriously collecting Shearwater Pottery around 1999 when they acquired their first piece by Walter Anderson. They enjoy sharing their appreciation of the beauty of Shearwater and their collection has been exhibited in various venues, including the Smithsonian Institution’s Arts and Industries building in 2003.

In 1918 George Walter Anderson and Annette McConnell Anderson purchased a 24-acre tract of waterfront land in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, which had occasionally served as an art colony in earlier years and later became the site of Shearwater Pottery. Annette McConnell Anderson, who had studied pottery and art at Sophie Newcomb College for Women in New Orleans, provided art inspiration for her children.

The Anderson’s oldest son Peter (1901–1984) spent summer vacations learning the pottery trade from Newcomb instructor Joseph Fortune Meyer at Meyer’s home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Peter founded Shearwater Pottery in 1928 after studying with some of the most prestigious ceramics instructors in the United States. A family enterprise emerged when Peter’s younger brothers, Walter Inglis (1903–1965) and James (“Mac”) McConnell (1907–1998), joined the pottery business.

Shearwater Pottery produced art pottery, utilitarian ware, figurines and decorative tiles. High-fired earthenware was used for both functional and decorative pieces. The white clay made primarily from Tennessee Ball clay was used to cast ware from molds designed by various family members. Buff native clays from Mississippi and Alabama were also used to create hand thrown, jiggered or cast pieces. The pieces often served as a palette for stunning highly original designs created with underglaze then covered with a clear overglaze. Shearwater also was well known for a series of signature opaque glazes.

Today Peter Anderson’s four children, Peter Michael Anderson, Patricia Anderson Findeisen, Marjorie Anderson Ashley and James Anderson own and operate Shearwater Pottery, continuing the proud legacy by embracing traditional forms as well as creating a new body of work.

The exhibition Shearwater: The Christopher and Kristen Hogan Collection is on display until November 30, 2013.

Dr. Hogan’s presentation encompassed the history of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs, Mississippi from its beginnings in 1928 until it 85th anniversary that was celebrated on September 25th.

Pottery enthusiasts and collectors were fascinated by Dr. Chris Hogan’s presentation.

Chris Jones and Suzy Moss, members of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees, enjoy the exhibition of Shearwater Pottery after Dr. Hogan’s lecture.