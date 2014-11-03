Sidewalk chalking at Tattnall Square Park

The Sidewalk Chalk Festival at Tattnall Square Park will take place November 8.

All around the world, people create public art on the pavements of society. Many years ago, sidewalk art consisted of graphics to convey messages to citizens who couldn’t read. These same designs would also be targeted to upper-class people who would donate funds to the artists because of the aesthetics and messages expressed through the visuals. No matter how beautiful the street displays may be, there’s always a thin line of protocol that can categorize them as a public art installation or vandalism.

On November 8, the Macon-Bibb County Parks & Recreation department, a Knight Arts grantee, will facilitate a Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Macon. This project was submitted and chosen as a Knight Neighborhood Challenge project. All types of people can register for a 4′ x 4′ space to express themselves as “screevers,” which is another name for sidewalk chalk artists. The deadline to register is November 3, although if all the spaces aren’t taken, you will be allowed to register on the day of the festival until they’re all gone. If you’re 13 and older, you can fall into the categories of being an expert artist, regular citizen, higher learning student or a secondary school pupil. There’s also a class for ages 7 to 13. Finally, the 6 and under have a league of their own and no entry fee.

Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

The Macon-Bibb County Parks & Recreation department has created a list of guidelines for what subjects can’t be exhibited through your sidewalk art. You can click here to make sure you follow those rules. They also encourage individuals or groups to bring their own pillows or mats to cushion themselves on the pavement as they draw their hearts away. The registration fee for participants 13 and older is $10, and $5 for ages 7 to 13. There will be first, second and third place cash prizes in each division. The young ones, 6 and under, will not receive cash, but they will be given complimentary face paintings and tied balloon characters during the Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

Be at the Sidewalk Chalk Festival at Tattnall Square Park on November 8!