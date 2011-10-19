Sing jazz-era songs of “temperance and temptation” with the Rose Ensemble

Like all their concerts, “Temperance and Temptation” is an exercise in scholarly research, as much as it is musicianship, filled with Prohibition-era songs, stories of Carrie Nation and 19th century Temperance Union meetings; the full concert is a staged affair, with live storytelling, period costumes and projections of jazz-age historical photographs. The musical line-up is diverse and all-American, including show tunes by Irving Berlin, 1920s jazz standards, Irish reels, ragtime, Victorian waltzes and a variety of old-time gospel crowd-pleasers.

The St. Paul-based Rose Ensemble is perhaps best known for its performances of medieval and sacred music; while I love the transcendent harmonies of such fare, it’s to its gorgeous recording of early American music I find myself returning: toe-tapping country dances, Southern “sacred harp” shape-note songs, Shaker hymns and Colonial-era anthems. I’m eager to hear what it will do with the classic American songs of the jazz era.