Six stages of live bands at the Down by the Riverside Music Festival

Down by the Riverside Music Festival poster.

Cemeteries seem like the last place you would go to enjoy live music, vendors and food. However, the Riverside Cemetery and Conservancy, a Knight Arts grantee, has changed that perception for many people. First of all, this is not the only type of fundraiser they have produced to create funds and draw people to the dynamic history that lies on those acres of land. They use all the disciplines of art to engage our community, from the Spirits program to photography sessions called Full Moon Euphoria, just to name a few. Now, the Riverside Cemetery and Conservancy have gone way out of the box to produce a night of live music on six stages in the Riverside Cemetery.

A rundown of the program includes performances by Barry Darnell and the Mobile Slim Blues Band, Big Tussell and the Pixley Playboys, Dalmatian, Death Goat, Garland and Jane Hurt, Juliette Junction Blue Grass, Louise Warren and the Southern Gentlemen Dixieland Band. These acts cover many genres, and there’s something to please everyone in the crowd. In addition to the musical acts, vendors like Taste & See Coffee Shop & Gallery will sponsor the stages. Some of the other vendors will include arts, crafts and restaurants.

Down by the Riverside Music Festival stage. Photo courtesy of Milton Heard