Smash and Grab that art!

Farley Aguilar.

It’s been 10 years now that Locust Projects (a multiple Knight Arts grantee) has been holding one of the most anticipated auction and party nights of the season. Yep, it’s “Smash and Grab” time again – the raffle, the fest, the amazing array of artists – taking place this Saturday. It will be the first Smash in the new Design District digs, as Locust looks ahead to its 15th anniversary in 2013. It’s the biggest single fundraising night for the nonprofit.

Karl Haendel.

This year, more than 115 works will be up for grabs – the pieces are already up for preview this week. The artists in the offering are run the gamut of Miami’s contemporary art scene: from painting, photography, video and sculpture to installation and performance documentation, from the like of Farley Aguilar, Jillian Mayer, Loriel Beltran, Jesse Nite, Susan Lee-Chun, Samantha Salzinger, George Sanchez-Calderon, Tom Scicluna, Ralph Provisero, TM Sisters and so many others – the list is truly as impressive as it gets.

For $450, you get one ticket (each ticket admits two). Tickets are drawn throughout the night. It’s raffle, so the first person called gets first pick, and so on. Keep a list. For $50, you get in (it’s the fundraiser night price) with no raffle ticket, but there’s food and drink and DJs and yes, lots of artists and art lovers, who may be building up their collections just a little more this evening. It’s always a good party in any case.

Tickets are available for purchase online: http://www.locustprojects.org/events/event/locust-projects-tenth-annual-smash-and-grab-fundraiser/.