Some fine art at Miami Light

Juan Carlos Zaldivar’s “Shiva.”

It would be a real shame to miss this year’s Knight Emerging Artist series Here & Now at Miami Light, now in its 15th year. This unique event highlights local artists working in a variety of media, with commissioned pieces that are in their essence still in their formative phases – that’s the point.

And as such, sometimes the performances are unfinished and scattered. This year, the roster includes some strong stuff, with interesting potential for further growth.

First off, although the event continues through tomorrow night, only on Friday will you get the chance to see David Rohn and Danilo de la Torre’s fascinating and moving piece about a man undergoing a transformation into a woman, based on a true story about a man and his family in the Florida Keys. Rohn, a well-known performance and visual artist, and his partner who sometimes goes by the moniker of Adora when performing in drag, create a wrenching scenario of a life-changing event without the use of words. They just emit utterances, and gestures make up the rest, in order to tell the story.

Zaldivar’s “Hummingbird.”

There are two contemporary dances and a performance-based play, and before and after the actual event (and during the intermission), you can interact with Juan Carlos Zaldivar’s inspired and engaging installation in the hallway outside the main theater. You can play with the four illusionary paintings without guidance, by moving a light stick over the green ovals hanging on the wall, and watching the images emerge. In “Hespherus is Phosphorus,” the title of the installation, the various imagery that appears are religious and mythological portrayals from Eastern history and Western antiquity. At the end of the hallway, two laser pod videos unspool hummingbirds flapping around on the floor.

But put on the headsets that are provided, and this mini art walk takes on new dimensions. We get brief descriptions of, for instance, the origins of the Hindu epic, “The Ramayana;” and find out that hummingbirds are the only creatures that can move their wings in all directions, to move forward, backward, sideways and stand still.

The end result is that while other attendees are walking through the hallway to the bar area, some are standing around with headphones engulfed in esoteric history, and to add to the surreal atmosphere, two real humans, encased in fabric, move around against the back wall. Trippy and cool.