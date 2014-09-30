Some good closing times

“The Last Tiger” happening from Franky Cruz at Emerson Dorsch.

There are some home-spun closings this week that have some personal attachments to them, that you might not even have known about.

Last week, Emerson Dorsch gallery started a project series called “thisishappening,” a multi-disciplinary exploration of art practice and art experience, which will change and be updated every week. So the first one is a “closing” evening Wednesday night from Franky Cruz, “The Last Tiger.” It will be a screening hosted by Cruz in the lovely bamboo garden of the renovated Emerson Dorsch Wynwood building. It will be the culmination of a project that had no opening or official viewing, as Cruz lived in this mini little jungle for a week. He didn’t leave, no one entered, he drank only spring water and as the gallery points out, “abstained from electronics.” Tomorrow he emerges.

Other types of experiential encounters will follow.

“Miami Light and Texture” at Your Fountainhead.

On Friday, there will be the closing of “Miami Light and Texture,” a new venture from The Fountainhead’s Kathryn Mikesell. This pop-up show is in the same neighborhood as the other Fountainhead outlets, the Fountainhead residency and the Fountainhead Studios.

These are works of Miami artists who reflect somewhat the particular light and textures of our semi-tropical swamp in various media. The grouping is an interesting mixture: represented, for instance, is the veteran painter Nereida Garcia-Ferraz; the relative newcomer Jessy Nite; and the well-known Jim Drain – all in all, 15 artists. It’s part of what Mikesell is calling Your Fountainhead, which will feature more Miami artists shows in the future. Mikesell gives a helpful hint to finding this space: “Just west of North Miami, the building is situated inside a beautifully landscaped parking lot – just across from a striped building painted with the word ‘Loveism.’”