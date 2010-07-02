Something Old Is Always New at Wolfsonian

Let’s face it: This holiday weekend is going to be hot and steamy. And there are few places as refreshing as the Wolfsonian-FIU museum on Miami Beach. The building itself exudes cool — from its great Deco lobby to its cafe, book store and on up to the exhibition floors. But of course, this Miami institution and unique national venue always has something extra to draw people through its doors, and this weekend is no exception.

First off, for the uninitiated, the Wolfsonian houses an eclectic, one-of-a-kind collection tightly tailored to objects — furniture, textiles, prints, posters — made between 1885 to 1945, selections of which are always on display. But until July 11, so is “+5: Recent Acquisitions,” which highlights five years of gifts and donations to celebrate its 15th anniversary. It includes 100 pieces, from decorative art works to printed material and architectural designs.

Some of the more notable and diverse stuff packed into the exhibit: art moderne paintings and songbooks; color lithographs by WIlliam Henry Jackson, known for his images of the old West and American Indians; a torchere floor lamp created by Eliel Saarinen; and water colors of local scenes made for the WPA as part of the Florida Art Project of the ’30s.

But because this is the wonderfully quirky Wolfsonian, the offerings don’t end there. Tonight in the Dyno’Nite cafe, it will screen one of the classic movies of all time: Buster Keaton’s The General. The black-and-white, non-talkie was ignored when first released in 1926, but now is considered a piece of celluloid art. It’s based on a true story about a hijacked train during the American civil war, but here is also filled with high jinx and what can only be considered sublime choreography (the cafe has a happy hour two-for-one from 6:00 to 9:00 as well, to complement Buster’s ride).