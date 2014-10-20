“Soul of a Folk Artist” exhibit features I. Root’s handmade crafts

Monroe Jackson aka I. Root creating his handmade crafts.

During the month of October at the SoChi Gallery, a sports collection of three-dimensional paintings created by the folk artist Monroe Jackson will be on display and for sale. As a craftsman, Monroe Jackson is better known as I. Root. Every since he was a young boy, he always flaunted his artistic talents. Once, he found some of his childhood works at the family home where he grew up, which had since been inherited by someone else. One of the paintings consisted of his rendition of a forest with paint, pine cones and sticks in a frame. He recalled making that piece when he was 9 years old. Throughout the years, he would sporadically fabricate artwork as a hobby. However, it wasn’t until he was about 70 years old, when I. Root started pumping out mass amounts of drawings, jewelry, paintings and sculptures.

As a retired United States Army disabled veteran who fought in the Korean War, I. Root used his visceral gift of creating art to calm his nerves from the past war experiences that often haunted him. Some of his works will mesmerize you because they are so detailed. He was so dedicated to his art that he would spend months at a time making a series of similar creations. For example, he would go through an era of constructing many types of three-dimensional sports paintings to include bowling, golf, horseshoe, hunting, poker and tennis scenes. He would use this same protocol for producing his jewelry and sculptures, too.

In August of 2012, I. Root passed away. By the age of 81, he had invested in a website and devoted a lot of time to present his artwork to the world. He became sick before he was able to take his harvest to the market. The few people who were aware of his goals as a visual artist have been key factors in keeping his dream alive. Years ago, he hired Profound Works to design his website, and Em Fergusson, the publicist with that company, called me to ask about placing some of his crafts on exhibit at the So Chi Gallery for the month of October. This opportunity has opened many other doors for his works to be exhibited and placed on loan with various galleries and museums around the country. As his daughter, I have claimed the responsibility to keep his dream of marketing and spreading his artwork alive. While we are in the process of editing and updating his website, and you can learn a little more about the artist at www.iroothandmadecrafts.com.

Although he’s no longer here, his creations still live and speak in volumes to the masses. Every Thursday, the SoChi Gallery hosts a mixer to include live jazz and food to highlight different visual artists. I. Root is the featured artist for the remainder of this month. Meanwhile, if you’re not able to attend the Thursday night mixers, feel free to stop by the gallery Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to check out the “Soul of a Folk Artist: Sports Collection” exhibit featuring I. Root Handmade Crafts.