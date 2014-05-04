Spanish-language workshop at the Queens Museum

In February, the Queens Museum partnered with us to host a Spanish-language workshop underwritten by Tequila Herradura. The workshop was led by Ela Troyano along with guest hosts Chemi Rosado-Seijo and Gonzalo Casals. Chemi Rosado-Seijo is a 2013 Emerging Fields Awardee of Creative Capital who attended two of our workshops in Puerto Rico before becoming a Creative Capital Artist! We’re so proud that he’s now a member of the Professional Development Program’s team of amazing workshop leaders. Here, you can watch a video from our 2013 Artist Retreat in which Chemi and Ela discuss the impact of our Spanish-Language workshop on his career.