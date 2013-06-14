Speaking of Home June 2013 update

By Meena Mangalvedhekar, Speaking of Home – St. Paul Speaking of Home- St. Paul project’s image production is successfully complete. In May 2013, prints arrived in continuous rolls for multiple reviews held at Banner Creations (http://bannercreations.com/) in NE Minneapolis. Nancy Ann Coyne, Jenny Kruse, Meena Mangalvedhekar and Dustin Steele put each one up on the pulley hangers and carefully reviewed each sq. inch for fabric quality, tonality and printing accuracy. All images are being finished at Banner Creations. Their highly skilled staff will add Velcro borders and sew to custom fit each skyway window.