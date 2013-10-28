Sphinx Virtuosi Ensemble to perform at Macon’s Grand Opera House

The secret is out. Macon is a music town. Saturday night, Steve Moretti and Matt Catingnub introduced Macon’s newest orchestra, Macon Pops, with a debut concert at the Macon City Auditorium. In an interview in September, Catingub said, “Macon, being one of the great ‘music towns’ in this country, is the perfect place to launch a Pops program…The legends of music from Macon are well documented.”

But Macon’s stature as a “music town” isn’t just based on legends from the past. Macon’s “music present” is as strong as its “music past.” Testament to this is the fact that within days of the debut of Macon Pops, another world class ensemble will be taking the stage this week. The Sphinx Virtuosi will perform Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. at The Grand Opera House in Macon. Tickets are free, thanks to generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The Sphinx Virtuosi Ensemble. Photo by Nan Melville

The Sphinx Virtuosi is a conductor-less ensemble of young Black and Latino string players. The group has earned rave reviews as it has toured the country since its inception in 1996. The ensemble plays a well-known repertoire, along with works by African-American and Latino composers.

Two additional performances for children, part of the Grand Opera House’s GrandKids series, have already sold out. Tickets for the Tuesday performance are available at The Grand Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets may also be picked up at 6 p.m. at the theatre on the night of the show. Since the performance is free to attend, seating can’t be guaranteed, so arrive early.

The Sphinx Violins. Photo by Nan Melville

Less than a week apart, two performances by some of the world’s most renowned musicians. It’s all happening in Macon, Ga. A music town still making music history.