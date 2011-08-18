Split personality

In “Rise of the Basement Dweller” at the 323East gallery, legendary Detroit graffiti artist Fel3000ft shows a much more conceptually sophisticated and politically charged side. The paintings on canvas share some similarity to his street murals: bright colors, round-shaped figures and an air of comical jest. Still, he confronts some of society’s more controversial issues with tact and skill, making them both thought-provoking and beautiful. In the painting “When Maize Attacks,” which deals with the agriculture industry, the artist says, “In my opinion, they have made corn into something alien, and it is swallowing up poultry, cattle and all else in it’s path. If we are what we eat, then is it safe to say we ourselves are becoming somewhat alien?” Another one of his more emotionally intense pieces is “Instant Baby Sitter,” where he uses a cool palette to simulate the glow of a TV on a little boy, accentuating his isolation and absence of family. Some of the work is more subtly upsetting, such as the dreamy “Fermi Fields,” where, at first glance, a viewer is enchanted by a young girl’s bliss. Upon closer inspection, however, one can see that it is threatened by a nuclear plant in the foreground. One of my favorite things about the exhibit is that Fel included paintings to lighten the load the others place on viewers. “Gramps” shows an elderly man tagging a wall, and the artist explains that, “’Graffiti on the Mind’ … was the next thing I painted (after ‘Instant Baby Sitter’). I felt like I needed to create something brighter and sort of purge myself of the lingering feelings I had from the previous piece.” There may be some individuals who will never see graffiti as anything more then illegal or a symptom of decay. However, with this show, Fel3000 joins the ranks of artists such as Barry Mcgee, aka Twist, and Banksy, whose work is fueling a dialogue about its ability to be a direct comment about the way we live.