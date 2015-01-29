Spring 2015 CSA shares to go on sale soon

An example of stained glass by Lauren Puckett.

Are you an art lover interested in supporting local artists? Want to attend a series of exclusive events to meet local artists and other art lovers? If so, then the Arts and Science Council’s Community Supported Art program (CSA) is likely for you. Shares for the 2015 Spring CSA go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 3rd.

CSA began in 2013 and was inspired by a Minnesota-based program, as well as by the trends in Community Supported Agriculture. The ASC’s CSA works similarly to Community Supported Agriculture in that art collectors will buy a share of the works produced by the nine locally based artists. This share consists of one work of art from each of the nine artists, delivered in three monthly allocations: on March 25th at Discovery Place, April 22nd at Wing Haven, and May 18th at Clayworks. Each share costs $500.

According to ASC Vice President of Cultural & Community Investment Katherine Mooring, “This program is designed to spark connections between individual artists working in the region and consumers with a passion for art looking for ways to build—or start building—their personal collections.” The real indicator of success is for CSA to build lasting relationships between art producers and consumers.

An example of work by Emily Andress from ArtPop 2015.