Stained Glass concert expresses James Weldon Johnson’s literary work through dance, poetry and song

Stained Glass 2015 concert features James Weldon Johnson’s God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse at the Grand Opera House.

Nearly two decades into the 20th century, James Weldon Johnson began to create a collection of seven poems called God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse, which have been artistically expressed by many individual and groups of artists. Johnson was inspired to write these pieces of literary works from listening to African American pastors recite the same lessons with just a slight twist of change. His observations of how preachers portrayed their messages to their congregations, along with his strong educational background, allowed him to express his very unique interpretation of those rhetorical sermons known by many.

James Weldon Johnson’s seven poems of God’s Trombones are titled, “Listen Lord – A Prayer,” “The Creation,” The Prodigal Son,” “Go Down Death – A Funeral Sermon,” “Noah Built the Ark,” “The Crucifixion,” “Let My People Go” and “The Judgement Day.” Each one of these was created to sound like normal conversation and be understood by all kinds of people. It’s an interesting concept that Johnson used the word trombones to personify human voices. Besides God Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse, Johnson was also well-known for another one of his literary works, titled Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man, and a song he collaborated on with his brother called, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

Living before civil rights laws were a factor, James Weldon Johnson used his artistic expression to ignite the thought process of many Americans. Today, his legacy still lives through productions like “Stained Glass.” This event is set up to enlighten our community about this a great figure, as well as to raise scholarship money for children who are performing artists. This year marks four years that Hayiya Dance Theatre has organized this staging. The making of “Stained Glass” calls for orators, dancers and musicians to tell the story of God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse. This year’s date is March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.