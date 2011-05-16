Stokeswood: In the Field of the Vibrations

This Saturday, May 21st at 10 p.m., Stokeswood returns to Miami to launch their second album, In the Field of the Vibrations, and they will perform at the The Stage in the Design District. The Atlanta-based electro-acoustic band was formed in 2004 by lead vocalist and acoustic guitar player Adam Patterson and lead electric guitarist Mark Godwin. The five-piece also comprises a drummer, keyboardist and bass player. Stokeswood’s independently released its debut album, Carassia, in 2009. Stokeswood’s second album, In the Field of the Vibrations, showcases a vocal-centric aesthetic and an array of synthesizers and guitars that are illuminated by infectious dance beats. During the course of my interview with Stokeswood, we discussed what makes the band unique and what it is like to collaboratively put an album together with so many members. We also talked about what the band likes to eat before they perform. Neil de la Flor: What does music mean to you? Stokeswood: Oxygen. ND: I love oxygen, too, but what qualities distinguish Stokeswood from other “killer electro-acoustic” rock bands? SW: Our ability to put on an intense live show that is both sonically representative of our recorded music and a separate piece of art all together certainly allows us to stand out. I think we’ve found a really unique way of blending the line between electronic and acoustic music. We cross the line so often and, in such a seamless manner, we find ourselves thinking there is no longer a line. And Adam’s incredible voice doesn’t hurt either. ND: Is there one element that unifies the sound or musicality of the band? Is it a combination? If so, how are the parts weighed and woven together? SW: What really defines a “Stokeswood” song is Adam’s voice. On our first album, Carassia, we jumped all over the board as far as genres go, and what brought it all together was his unmistakable voice. The same goes for our new album, In the Field of the Vibrations. We’ve clearly defined a style of music that we are playing, even though you could still say we jump around quite a bit. But, it is Adam’s voice that makes Stokeswood recognizably Stokeswood. As far as weighing musical parts, when writing and recording our latest album we made the decision early on to make the best piece of art possible. So, we didn’t say, “OK, all five of us need to play our main instrument on every song.” Rather, lets play what is best for each song and ultimately for the album as a whole. And that’s exactly what we did. The resulting live show has us running all over the stage switching instruments between every song in a carefully planned game of musical chairs. ND: Musical chairs, brilliant. What’s it like to work together to create an album? SW: So to basically continue where I left off, it’s tough because you have to listen to the opinion of every member in the band, and they’re naturally very different at times. Those differences usually spark other unified ideas that wouldn’t have been thought of before. In other words, it’s amazing, bewildering, frustrating and intense. ND: Are you influenced by technology or nature? How and in what ways? SW: We don’t think that it’s mutually exclusive. We are influenced by everything around us. This is especially true with In the Field of the Vibrations. We have a reoccurring theme within the album called “forest face,” which appears four times throughout the album. Not to get into my interpretations of the lyrics, for we like to leave that to the listener, the musical concept brings you from stripped-down a cappella vocals and claps to one guitar and one voice to full-on band and, finally, to just electronics and vocals — all the while introducing your ears to sounds that could be either from nature or algorithms. Again, it’s bleeding the line between electronic/technology and acoustic/nature.