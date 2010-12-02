Street.Art.Cycle

It’s time. It’s here. It’s Art Basel 2010. And, if you’re not overwhelmed yet by all of the uber-fabulous art, it’s time to hop on your bike and cycle down to Wynwood for a ‘performing’ arts event that’s good for the environment and your body! Street.Art.Cycles and Primary Flight are running curated, three-mile tours of over 50 Wynwood graffiti murals.

This guided cycling tour (bring your own bike!) explores the main streets and back roads of Wynwood Arts District and stops at the more than 50 significant murals sites by established local and international artists. The tour offers bikers an information-packed guided tour about how the outdoor mural movement has evolved in Miami. The tour will also include commentary about the featured artists and sites.

Street.Art.Cycles | Wynwood Murals | Photo by N. de la Flor

The best thing about the tour is that there’s a good chance you’ll see graffiti murals in progress. Last night, while driving around Wynwood, I saw several murals coming to life under the starless night sky.