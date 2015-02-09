String art class offered at East Macon Park on February 12 from 6-8 p.m.

At the moment, we are living during a time where it’s popular to “do it yourself” – also known as DIY. Almost everyone is into using their hands to make crafts or grow gardens. Many people who use and practice this concept are referred to as makers. During some point in all of our lives, we are all makers. From as early as preschool, I can remember making holiday cards for my parents. Throughout all of my school days, I made ceramic sculptures, sand art and wooden porch art.

My home life also exhibited the DIY way of life, from picking bushels of peaches to gardening. We would use the hulls to make slow wine; the meat to make preserves, for freezing or as a sliced delicacy; and the seeds to make jewelry. My parents made full use of our services as children, too. Every Good Friday, we tilled the land to make way for planting corn, cabbages, turnips, tomatoes, okra, potatoes, watermelons and so much more. Tilling and planting was only the start for tending to these gardens. The hardest part of growing our gardens was weeding out and harvesting the crops.

However, I am grateful for my DIY experiences (although while growing up, I thought it was torture). Now, there’s a popular trend going on with makers, all across the nation. We have a branch of hands-on people who embrace the maker culture called Macon Makers.