Studio Ohr at the Ohr-O’Keefe: Focus on fiber arts

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art offers a free event on the second Saturday of each month. The event, called Studio Ohr, focuses on a variety of art demonstrations, hands on activities and other educational opportunities for children and adults. Artists from all over the State of Mississippi have been represented at various Studio Ohr events. On March 10, 2012, OOMA was excited to present Focus on Fiber Arts. Four talented members of the Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild participated in a special edition of Studio Ohr.