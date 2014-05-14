Summer ice skating starts May 30 at the Macon Centreplex

Indoor Ice Skating at the Macon Centreplex.

Long ago, the oldest pair of ice skates were said to be found around 3000 B.C. at the bottom of a lake in Switzerland. They were supposedly made of bones from a beast, with bands of leather attached on them to place on the feet. Eventually, ice skates gradually improved from complex attachments that people had to use poles to maneuver, to sophisticated and light boots that allowed them to dance and twirl. All of this development occurred before the early 1900s.

Indoor Ice Skating at the Macon Centreplex.

As time passed by, ice skating became popular enough for the demand of artificial skating rinks. Once the weather changed from cold to hot, naturally made ice rinks would melt. Therefore, one of the first fixed frozen outdoor platforms was created in England, during the late 1800s. It was called the Glaciarium. Eventually, one of the first skating rinks under a roof was designed in Canada in the early 1860s. This piece of architecture was labeled the Victoria Skating Rink.

Nowadays, we can enjoy the pleasure of ice skating in the summer at the Macon Centreplex. The arena will open May 30 through July 6 every day of the week. Escapes from the summer heat take place Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays offer these same hours, in addition to later night hours which run from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Indoor Ice Skating at the Macon Centreplex.