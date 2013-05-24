Summer in Akron filled with weeknight musical concerts

This city comes alive with music during the summer. It’s almost as if you have to work at it to miss hearing the strains of rock, jazz, blues and country as you move around town.

Think of it. The City of Akron provides a series of concerts throughout the summer that covers nearly every day of the week. In a few weeks, the Monday-Friday summer concert series will be held in various city parks and at the Akron Art Museum in downtown Akron. All concerts are held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and are free of charge.

Here’s a description of the kick-off groups for each of the weeknight concert series.

Kicking off the Monday concerts in Hardesty Park (1615 W. Market St.) on June 10 will be the group 45rpm. This performance band features ’50s-’70s rock and roll. It has been playing area venues for 10 years now, choosing songs from the “Billboard” hit list that, as the group describes it, “get your feet moving.”

Kerosene, with the stylistic vocals of Kerri Fedor, will start up the Tuesday concerts with its appearance in Firestone Park (1480 Girard St. at the intersection of N. and S. Firestone Blvds.) on June 11. Kerosene is being touted as a country-and-southern rock band. They describe themselves as “playing a little of everything for everyone” – rock and roll, country and blues. Their inclusiveness leads them to self-style as a “rockin’ hillbilly blues band.” That about sums it up.

Kerri Fedor and Kerosene.

Wednesday evening concerts begin in Shadyside Park (24th St. S.W.) with the sounds of the group Phil ‘n the Blanks on June 12. This band features the golden oldies. This oldies group and some of its members have been around for more than 30 years performing in the region. They say they provide music for everyone to enjoy.

Phill ‘n the Blanks.

Friday concerts get their beginning this summer in Goodyear Heights Metro Park (2077 Newton St.) on June 14. The band Greased Lightning – a dance-and-show band – will perform. Formerly called Ranger, the group has been around since 2007, performing with five vocalists who have “thick harmony,” as the band describes itself. Greased Lightning mixes Motown, classic rock and roll, country and disco tunes in its repertoire.

Greased Lightning.

A week later, the Thursday evening concerts begin at the Akron Art Museum (1 S. High St.) with the Downtown at Dusk series on June 20. Lost State of Franklin will kick this series off with its rockabilly musical foundation. The group includes jazz, country, rockabilly, beat poetry, big band, blue grass and heavy metal in the stuff of their performances. They tout themselves as being mostly self-taught musicians who use an upright bass as the basis of their sound.

Lost State of Franklin.