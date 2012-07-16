Summer offerings fill the air with music at Macon’s two community theaters

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is the first productions of Macon Little Theatre’s 2012-13 season.

There is no shortage of great community theater in Macon, and this summer is no exception. Theatre Macon, located downtown, and Macon Little Theatre, located on Forsyth Road, have both featured entertaining and fun musicals as an escape from the sweltering summer heat.

Theatre Macon’s production of “Anything Goes,” featuring the legendary music of Cole Porter, entertained audiences from the moment the curtains opened June 9 until they closed July 14. “Anything Goes” was directed by Jim Crisp, Jr. with music direction by Jim Penndorf and choreography by Richard Frazier. According to Crisp, who is also the artistic director at Theatre Macon, “Anything Goes” is a fun and delightful musical and this year’s presentation was a great success.

Just as Theatre Macon ended its run, Macon Little Theatre began its run of “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” Anyone who is a fan of the Reese Witherspoon-led film about a Beverly Hills blonde who takes Harvard by storm will get a kick out of Macon Little Theatre’s summer presentation of this musical adaptation. It’s a delightful and funny reminder that fashion-savvy girls should be taken seriously too — and that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Jenny Carroll Morris pulls double duty as choreographer and actor, playing Paulette, the spunky hairdresser who befriends Elle. Kailey Rhodes shines as Elle Woods.

MLT’s summer musical opened on Friday, July 13 and continues through July 22. Tickets are still available.