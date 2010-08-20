Soon it will be that time when there is way too much to do, way too much to see as Miami’s cultural season starts to kick in — when you kick yourself for not being able to take a chance with some of the more off-the-beaten path shows around. So take the chance now.

Check out some of the new venues,

such as FIFI projects on NW 36th Street. It labels itself a “multi-disciplinary concept” that includes a gallery in New York’s Lower East Side, a photography publication, regular shows in Mexico, and now an exhibition space in Miami. FIFI focuses on the work of younger artists in the field of photography, video, and sound. The newly opened exhibit here is called “Natures Mortes: A Retrospective,” which includes photography from 10 artists (including the one above from Mathias Kessler). As the title suggests, they are nature-related images, but not of dramatic, color-infused landscapes. These are striking in their relative calm, some black-and-white, some letting quiet natural light set the tone.

A truly alternative setting for an exhibit goes to the Borinquen Gallery, in the Boringuen Behavioral Health Center on NE 38th Street. The oranization, founded about 30 years ago to provide health care to the Puerto Rican community, now services culturally diverse communities all over Miami Dade. This center is featuring a solo exhibit from Puerto-Rican born Hector Maldonado.

He works in mixed-media and with found objects. One series here is called “My Family,” and deals with familiar habitats and family relationships with its works on canvas; another, “Listen,” explores the use of children’s images, language, and semantics. Maldonado also creates small contructions from found objects for his “Void Toys” series that he calls “minuscule poetical and intimate scenarios.” The visual and philosophical explorations makes up “Blood & Toys” on display at the community center.

Just some summertime finds.