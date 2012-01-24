The Sun Ra Arkestra, West Philly Orchestra and Impressionist at The Blockley

On Saturday, Jan. 21, The Blockley, near University City, hosted three bands of rather different styles: Impressionist, West Philadelphia Orchestra and The Sun Ra Arkestra. Although their configurations are fairly similar in regards to large bands and horn sections, their varied musical styles are dynamic, danceable and deep in outer space, respectively.

First onto the stage was Impressionist. From watching this group, one wouldn’t guess that it was only their third official show. This nine-piece band has a wide range of instrumentation from ukulele to vocals, guitars, horns and keys. Constructing arrangements for so many musicians can sometimes be daunting, but Impressionist pulled it off with gusto. If this was among their first live shows together, one can only imagine how tight they’ll be after three more. As their name suggests, Impressionist mostly deals with flowing, emotionally charged songs, much like a Monet painting. The songs build and accumulate forward momentum, reach their pinnacle and fade into the gritty vocals of lead singer Kyle Press. When there are lyrics, they are often personal and meditative, but much of the time improvisation is the name of the game.

Up next was the ever raucous West Philadelphia Orchestra. If you haven’t ever seen this eclectic ensemble, you’re really missing out. The West Philly Orchestra is the highly danceable Balkan and Eastern European group that hails from west of the Schuylkill River. With driving drumbeats and a blasting horn section, it is quite difficult not to be swept into the energy and start cutting the rug. They have previously played in a number of different configurations, but their current setup includes a drum set, huge horn section and the sultry vocals of Petia Zamfirova. While they are heavily inspired by European fare, their sound is spiced with their own elements of jazz, punk and blues, among others. Suffice it to say, their sound is highly contagious and always worth another listen (and did I mention dancing?)

Last, and certainly not least, was The Sun Ra Arkestra. Having just returned from performing abroad, this show was the Arkestra’s first gig back stateside, and where better than their hometown of Philadelphia? The Arkestra is a noisy jazz collective originally assembled by the late, legendary Sun Ra. They utilize the imagery of ancient Egypt and space travel to tell their stories through singing and spoken word interludes amidst the din of shrieking saxes and trumpet timbre. Their costumes consist of Egyptian headdresses and psychedelic swaths of sequins, making them a visual spectacle almost as much as a musical icon. These elements of performance mixed with wild auditory excursions prove, as the famous song asserts, that in their live shows “Space is the Place.”

From the passionate soundscapes of Impressionist, to the wild Balkan dance party of the West Philadelphia Orchestra and the cosmic disharmonies of The Sun Ra Arkestra, The Blockley hit the spot with a very solid show. Three large and very different ensemble bands in one night proved to be exactly the right combination.