Sundance: at the intersection of art, tech and community

Having worked on a community engagement campaign for my documentary, Monica & David, I found Mehta’s talk about his web-based project, 18 Days in Egypt, a collaborative documentary about the Egyptian revolution, very relatable. He spoke about not being afraid to transfer ownership, particularly in online projects, and how holding things too precious can backfire. To launch his site, he provided fellowships to several young Egyptians who were already online telling their stories. It turned out to be such a simple, smart way to have good content that he didn’t have to produce himself. When I was building outreach for Monica & David I had this constant feeling that I needed to produce everything myself to maintain quality. But having a platform where you set parameters and allow your audience to contribute seems far more sustainable. Although it’s very different from my own work, I was deeply inspired by Harris’ talk. He manages to make data look painterly and uses simple parameters to reveal profound human truths. His willingness to be vulnerable and continuously challenge himself to try new methods was energizing. TODAY from m ss ng p eces on Vimeo by Jonathan Harris

We all came away from the Flash Lab feeling grateful and optimistic. When you need some inspiration, check out their websites. You don’t need to be an artist, filmmaker or tech guru to be fueled by their collective innovation, beauty, and humanity. In their hands, technology can bring us together rather then contribute to our isolation.

Sundance will bring its ShortsLab to Miami on March 22, at an all day event at the Cosford Cinema in Coral Gables. Registration is now open. Aymée Cruzalegui, David Fenster, Rhonda Mitrani, Juan Carlos Zaldívar and I co-founded the Miami Filmmakers Collective to build community amongst local filmmakers. We were honored to partner with Sundance, incredibly excited to share the day with our peers, and hope to see homegrown projects make their way to the New Frontier program at Sundance in Utah.

If you’d like to stay connected to the collective – our next event is April 3 at the Perez Art Museum Miami – follow us on Facebook or join our email list by sending a note to [email protected]

Alexandra Codina is a Miami-based documentary director/producer & co-founder of Miami Filmmakers Collective

