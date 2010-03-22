Sunday’s Best Heads West
Congratulations to the team behind Sunday’s Best – the eight-minute film was just accepted to the Aspen shortsfest. Conceived and commissioned by the Knight Foundation, Sunday’s Best blends interviews, vintage and contemporary photography and local gospel music to document the Miami black community’s rich tradition of wearing elaborate hats to church.
Sunday’s Best made its screen debut during the 2009 season of Free Gospel Sundays at the Knight Concert Hall. Click here to see a short clip. Now in its 19th year, the Aspen shortsfest is slated for April 6-11.
