“Symphony for the Dance Floor” sets the The Light Box on fire

Despite the torrential rain, the real (wet) art enthusiasts came out in force this past Saturday night for Second Saturdays Art Walk (or Swim) in Wynwood. Those who braved the unstable weather, or love rain like I do, experienced a heavenly, uncluttered evening art-walking on almost empty streets with enough room to breathe in each gallery —at least that’s what I heard. I decided to skip the walk and keep my new sneakers dry and hit one of the most vital performing arts venues in Wynwood — Miami Light Project’s The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse.

After a quick stop at Inkub8 for the first Open Studio Series (more to come on that in the next post), I took off and sped toward The Light Box for the 10 p.m. showing of Miami Light Project’s presentation of Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “Symphony for the Dance Floor.” It’s a supersonic subatomic symphonic theater dance-off performance “collage of classical, pop and hip-hop sounds” infused with live singing, dancing and an gorgeous arrangement of images and projections. I hadn’t research Roumain before the event, it was a last minute decision, so I didn’t know what to expect.

Inspired by the horrendous earthquake in Haiti (January, 2010), “Symphony for the Dance Floor” began with Roumain’s shadow projected against a white screen as he played the violin. Then, the party began as the dancers crashed the dance floor and the earth opened up. As soon as Roumain entered the stage, the dancers swooned around him in perfect synchronicity. Their movements were powerful, sensual and loose. Their costumes weren’t bad either.

Energetic. Exhilarating. Overwhelming. Those are the words that best describe my experience with the “Symphony.” Energetic, because the night just didn’t stop. The sonic vibrations of Roumain’s violin penetrated my body and resonated deep within. I left wanting my very own personal violinist. Overwhelming, well, there was so much going on — movements, sound, images, violins, rapping, DJ-ing — I didn’t know where to focus my attention. So, I had to simultaneously focus my attention on everything going on.

The performance featured actor/rapper Lord Jamar, whose raps elevated the performance and made the “Symphony” contemporary. There was also a scene in which three local singers, whose self-possessed energy captivated the audience with their seedy/sexy lyrics, lifted the ceiling of The Light Box with their raucous performance as Roumain played the violin.

The only letdown was when Roumain performed two solos. His voice, unlike his violin, just didn’t speak to me. However, I respect him for taking that risk and pushing himself vocally, even if it’s a bit out of his comfort zone. Art should be dangerous and no true artist should play it safe. Roumain didn’t play it safe. He pushed back against that barrier of self-doubt and sought out a new space for his voice. The Light Box at the Goldman Warehouse provided that creative space.

Watch Roumain perform here.

Ah, the performance ended with the dancers inviting the audience to boogie down on the dance floor. That, alone, made the night worth it.