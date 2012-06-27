Symphony of Americas plans summer concerts

The Symphony of the Americas, at a Summerfest concert in Rome.

After the excitement of the Fourth fades next week, another venerable South Florida artistic institution steps up to provide some music for the summer.

This is the Symphony of the Americas, based in Fort Lauderdale, and which has been mounting its Summerfest concert series for years. Starting July 9, eight members of the group will team with the 13-member Mission Chamber Orchestra of Rome for 25 concerts in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Indian River and Monroe counties, as well as a two-week stint in Panama.

One of the featured works will be the Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso of Camille Saint-Saens, one of those deathless showpieces that every violinist has in his or her bag of tricks when an audience needs to be dazzled. This time, flutist Marilyn Maingart will be premiering her own arrangement of the piece for her instrument, which should give Saint-Saens a nice new color for the sun and heat.

Also scheduled is a new work, Tarantango, by the director of the Mission Chamber Orchestra, Lorenzo Turchi-Floris. Doubtless this is a piece the combines traditional Italian dancing – the tarantella – with the tango, Argentina’s native contribution to the dance floor. It’s for piano and string orchestra, and Turchi-Floris will be the soloist.

The Mission Chamber Orchestra of Rome.

The group is led by James Brooks-Bruzzese, who always tries to find interesting things to program. This concert will feature the unfairly overlooked Sinfonia No. 2 (in B-flat, Wq 182/2) of C.P.E. Bach, part of a series of terrific short symphonies that feature remarkable harmonic and motivic daring. One of the concerti grossi of Arcangelo Corelli (Op. 6, No. 5) is on the program as well, along with one of the early string symphonies (No. 10 in B minor) of Mendelssohn.

Wrapping up the schedule is the famous Notturno from the Second String Quartet (in D) of Alexander Borodin, which was borrowed to become And This Is My Beloved for the musical Kismet, and the English Suite for strings of the fine British composer C. Hubert Parry.

The full orchestra (of 50 to 60 pieces) has an interesting season of concerts for the 2012-13 season that include a night of zarzuela music (in October) and all five Beethoven piano concertos on two concerts in April with the prodigious American teenager Conrad Tao as the soloist.