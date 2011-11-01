The sense-stimulating “Synesthesia LAB”

On the eve before All Hallow’s Eve — Oct. 30 — The Icebox in the Crane Building hosted the “Synesthesia LAB,” a “14-Hour Long Gathering Full of Art & Music to Stimulate Your Sensorium.” Synesthesia is defined as one sensory perception invoking another sensation, as in hearing colors or tasting sounds, and this Halloween episode certainly had plenty of sensualist fare to go around (including some costumes, naturally). The event was curated and digitally assembled by Jamie Jastrzembski and Anabelle Rodriguez-Lawton of the curARTorial LAB.

The venue at Crane Arts consisted of three spacious rooms total with DJs churning out ambient electronic beats in each. Entering the first room was something like walking into an iTunes visualization. In the corners, DJs were set up and at work producing minimal dance tunes, and there was a small table of food. The center of the area was split up by two huge screens, one of which was two-sided. On the screens, pulsing patterns and flashing colors slid along with the sounds, and people milled about freely.

Of the three rooms, the largest was The Icebox — one of Philadelphia’s newest and largest art venues, whose goal is to present a broad range of high-quality work that addresses and challenges the space. With a dimly lit room and multiple immersive video art projections of up to 100 feet, “Synesthesia” definitely met the expectations.

The Icebox was an auditory gem, with echoing acoustics adding an ethereal and distant element to the perpetual music. Around the space were strewn huge pillows for lounging and watching the massive video projections by artists, including Sarah L. Good, Blanca Gruber, Jason Hsu and Mark Price. Near the entryway was also a table set up for The Random Tea Room’s chai wallah, who was serving up enlivening cups of delicious masala chai tea. There was also a chair massage area with massage therapist Rose La Penta and incense sticks being distributed on a whim. Overall, the feel of The Icebox on this evening was hedonism; it was relaxing and stimulating at the same time and seemed intent to not let attendees go, like the land of the lotus-eaters or Dorothy’s field of poppies.

In the smallest of the rooms, blacklights lit the walls and boxes of chalk and art supplies encouraged people to contribute to the scene. There was, of course, another DJ, collages and some glittery sculptures reminiscent of the Mexican Day of the Dead. The installations and artworks were by Tlisza and Marcus Jaurigue-Zilliox, Daphne Arthur, Le Josh and Bonnie Brenda Scott.

Overall the “Synesthesia LAB” was a luxurious way to spend a Sunday night, especially in lieu of Halloween weekend. This was an art and music gathering intent on arousing all of your senses, and it definitely succeeded. The only real shame is that everyone eventually had to leave.